Grizzly bear killed in Montana after livestock attacks

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Montana say they captured and killed a grizzly bear that killed livestock east of Rogers Pass along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said in a statement Thursday that the 612-pound (277.6-kilogram), 5-year-old male was euthanized on Monday.

The bear killed three heifer calves and a cow near the South Fork of the Dearborn River. Bear management specialist Mike Madel says tracks in the snow showed the bear also approached occupied homes and other ranch buildings.

The grizzly had an ear tag that showed it was previously captured in 2017 for research in the Blackfoot River Valley west of the Continental Divide.

Wildlife officials warn the cold and snow has led to a loss of some food sources, which means bears could seek other food.