Grizzly bear euthanized for killing livestock in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife managers have euthanized a large male grizzly bear southeast of Red Lodge for killing livestock.

The bear, estimated to be 8 years old and weighing 400 pounds (181.4 kilograms), was captured over the weekend by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, which set a trap on private land where cattle had been killed.

The same bear was trapped on June 30 at the site of cattle depredation in the same area.

When the bear was again implicated in cattle depredation southeast of Red Lodge on Monday, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Wildlife Services consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and it was decided to euthanize the bear.

So far this summer, 16 instances of livestock depredation have been reported in the Red Lodge area.