Grieving congressman leads effort to remove Trump after riot WILL WEISSERT and PADMANANDA RAMA, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 11:19 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Jamie Raskin's 25-year-old son, Tommy, killed himself on New Year's Eve and was buried the following Tuesday. A day later, a violent mob launched a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that forced the Maryland Democrat and his colleagues to evacuate.
Now Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, is leading the effort to remove President Donald Trump from office for inciting the riot.
