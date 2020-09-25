Grief counseling offered following death of Wilton teen

A memorial at Wilton High School honors junior George DiRocco who died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

WILTON — Grief counseling is being offered to help families through the grieving process following the unexpected death of teen George DiRocco.

A junior at Wilton High School, DiRocco died Monday from what is suspected to be an undetected heart condition, according to his obituary.

The Family Centers’ Center for Hope will hold two virtual sessions for parents, at 10 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

These will be conversations about how to talk to teens about grief and how to help family members and teens process this tragedy.

Register for one of these sessions by clicking one of these links: Tuesday at 10 a.m. or Wednesday at 5 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Ave., Norwalk. The family will also hold a memorial service at a later date.