GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Tuesday asked for the community's help in solving a gunfight in Gresham that injured seven people.

Alejandro Barajas, 22, was fatally shot Sunday and a large crowd had gathered for a vigil in his honor on Monday when a dark-colored sport utility vehicle drove slowly by the crowd, Gresham police said in a statement.