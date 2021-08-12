Greek wildfires a major ecological catastrophe, PM says ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 6:05 a.m.
1 of23 A burnt forest in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Michael Varaklas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 A burnt house at a forest in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Michael Varaklas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 An helicopter drops water over a fire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Helicopters operate during a wildfire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 An helicopter drops water over a fire in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 A burnt forest in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Michael Varaklas/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 A burnt forest in Avgaria village on Evia island, about 181 kilometers (113 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 An helicopter drops water over a fire in Galatsonas village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 An helicopter drops water over a fire in Galatsonas village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 An aircraft drops water over a fire in Galatsonas village on Evia island, about 184 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East worked alongside Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday to contain flareups of the huge wildfires that ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations. Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 A burnt house after a wildfire in Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. As the worst of Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 A burnt house after a wildfire in Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. As the worst of Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 A cross is seen atop of a Greek Orthodox chapel at a burnt forest after a wildfire in Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. As the worst of Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 A burnt mountain over a beach in Agia Anna village on Evia island, about 148 kilometers (92 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. As Greece's massive wildfires appeared to largely recede Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the fight against what he described as the fire service's worst challenge ever. Michael Varaklas/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 A Greek Orthodox chapel is seen at a burnt forest after a wildfire in Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. As the worst of Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday that the devastating wildfires that burned across the country for more than a week were the greatest ecological catastrophe Greece had seen in decades.
The fires broke out as the country roasted during the most intense and protracted heat wave experienced in around 30 years. Hundreds of wildfires broke out across the country, stretching Greece’s firefighting capabilities to the limit and leading the government to appeal for help from abroad. Hundreds of firefighters, along with planes, helicopters and vehicles, arrived from 24 European and Middle Eastern countries to assist.
Written By
ELENA BECATOROS