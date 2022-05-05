Greece pledges new state aid to counter rising power bills

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister on Thursday promised new state support to shield households from rising electricity costs, saying the country was forced to act alone after its European Union partners failed to adopt a joint response to the problem.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece would partially fund the program through a 90% tax on gains electricity producers have accumulated from the increase in power prices, which he attributed to gas price hikes as a result of the war in Ukraine.