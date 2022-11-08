General strike to disrupt services across Greece Wednesday

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 24-hour general strike called by Greece's private and public sector unions was set to shut down most services around the country Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, aviation authorities announced that air traffic controllers and civil aviation workers would not participate in the strike after all. That meant domestic and international flight cancellations and schedule changes announced by Greece's main airlines for Wednesday would be readjusted, with many flights taking place. Travelers were advised to contact airlines.