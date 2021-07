GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Great Falls are investigating a homicide and kidnapping early Thursday that ended hours later just south of Glacier National Park with the suspect dead and the hostage safe, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the northern part of Great Falls at 12:30 a.m. Officers found one person deceased and learned the suspect had taken a hostage and fled Cascade County, police said in a Facebook post.