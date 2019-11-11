Grants will spur Dana Dam removal

WILTON — Two grants totaling nearly half a million dollars will be used to remove the Dana Dam at Merwin Meadows.

They include $400,000 from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and $75,000 from Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound. The latter was awarded to CFE/Save the Sound by the Long Island Sound Futures Fund, administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The announcement was made last week.

Both grants are made possible by the Clean Water Act and funding made available by the national EPA through the Long Island Sound Study, one of 28 National Estuary Programs in the country.

Since the removal of Flock Process Dam in Norwalk and the breach of Cannondale Dam in 2018, Dana Dam is one of the final barriers on the Norwalk River. Its removal would re-open 10 miles of river habitat to migratory fish such as alewife, blueback herring, and American shad.

“In terms of ecosystem health and habitat restoration, the removal of Dana Dam is a really significant project,” said Gwen Macdonald director of ecological restoration at CFE/Save the Sound.

“Its removal will mean that there is only one more barrier to fish passage on the entire length of the Norwalk River. This project builds on the immense efforts of Trout Unlimited and our other partners in the Norwalk River watershed. Thanks to them, the Norwalk River will provide healthy, diverse habitat for the migratory and resident fish alike. That’s a big deal, and we are all very excited to see another Connecticut river running free.”

Planning for removal of the dam at Merwin Meadows is slated to begin in 2020.