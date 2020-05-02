Grant will help Westerly develop accessible walking trail

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Westerly has received a nearly $71,000 grant that will allow the Rhode Island town to address a frequently cited goal of recreation officials — to develop more multi-generational opportunities.

The grant from the state Department of Environmental Management will be used to construct a walking trail around the Bradford Preserve, and to purchase new benches and for landscaping at the facility, The Sun of Westerly reported.

“We’re great with the youth sports, active recreation is very viable and strong and the leagues are doing great things. But there’s also passive recreation, and there’s also adults and seniors that want to take part in our facilities and our programs,” Paul Duffy, Recreation Department director, said.

The walking trail at the preserve and making the town’s recreation facilities compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act were both cited as recommendations in the Westerly Athletic and Recreation Facilities Master Plan.

Town Councilor William Aiello, the council’s liaison to the Recreation Board, said the walking trail will be a welcome addition.

A consistent advocate for improving accessibility, Aiello said the trail should appeal to a range of residents from young children to senior citizens.