Grandfather, wife face murder charges in death of girl, 5

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and his wife have been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the man's 5-year-old granddaughter who was in their custody, according to court records.

Annabell Greene was flown Wednesday from Portsmouth to a hospital in Columbus where she died, The Portsmouth Daily Times reported. Richard Greene, 46, and his 38-year-old wife, Sonya, both of New Boston in southern Ohio's Scioto County, were arrested Thursday.

New Boston police officials said Annabell had bruises and multiple injuries to her head and body consistent with physical abuse, the newspaper reported.

The girl and her two brothers, ages 7 and 3, were placed with the couple by Scioto County Children Services in mid-May.

Messages seeking comment were left on Monday with the couple's attorneys.

Scioto County Children Services issued a statement on Friday that said the agency is working with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to complete an administrative review. The agency also is cooperating with law enforcement officials in their criminal investigation, the statement said.