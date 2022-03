GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks police officer suffered a broken arm Tuesday during a struggle with a suspect who resisted arrest, authorities said.

The incident started about 4:30 a.m. when officers tried to pull over a 19-year-old Grand Forks man for running a stop sign. After a short pursuit, the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot. He was eventually found hiding in a dumpster.

The man was handcuffed and placed in the squad car, where he became agitated and attempted to remove the cuffs. Officer Luke Wentz's arm was broken while trying to get him under control. Wentz was treated and released at a local hospital, police said in a release.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, fleeing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.