Grand Forks man faces a dozen charges in home invasion

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks man who was held at bay by two residents during a rural home invasion was charged Tuesday with more than a dozen counts, including simple assault, reckless endangerment and terrorizing.

Joseph Espinoza, 37, is accused of breaking into a home between Grand Forks and Thompson before noon Sunday after he had earlier stolen a vehicle and crashed it. He scuffled with a man and woman in the home before he was shot in the driveway by two Grand Forks County deputies.

Espinoza was treated for his injuries and transferred to a Grand Forks jail. He is also charged with criminal mischief, robbery, breaking and entering, theft of a firearm, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The rampage began after Espinoza crashed the car on a highway south of Grand Forks and then smashed out a large window to break into the house. One of two residents fired several shots in an effort to force him out of the home. Espinoza eventually took the gun during a struggle, according to the court documents.

The two homeowners suffered minor injuries during the scuffle. A woman was punched in the face by Espinoza.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Espinoza, who is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.