Grand Canyon to make second run at corralling bison herd

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — In the two years since the Grand Canyon approved a plan to reduce the number of bison in far northern Arizona, the herd has only grown in size.

No one is sure exactly how many of the massive animals call the region home, but it's in the hundreds. Left unchecked, it could reach 1,500 in several years.

The Grand Canyon tried to round up bison last year and ship them away, but the animals migrated north. Park officials are trying again this month.

The National Park Service released a plan in September 2017 that called for a mix of corralling the animals at the North Rim and for citizen volunteers to shoot the bison. The park has made no significant movement on lethal options.