Governor pledges $5M to shelter the homeless this winter

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is earmarking $5 million for the creation of 275 additional beds for people dealing with homelessness, Gov. Daniel McKee announced Wednesday.

“As we can feel by the chill in the air, winter is right around the corner and there are too many Rhode Islanders who are sleeping on the streets or in their cars — and we must do everything we can to get these individuals and families into emergency shelter," the Democratic governor said at a news conference in East Providence.