CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A partner in a prominent Nevada law firm has been appointed to a vacant seat on the state Supreme Court, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday.

Patricia Lee, an attorney and partner at Hutchison and Steffen who was born in South Korea, is the first Black woman and first Asian-American to serve on the state’s highest court, Sisolak said in a statement. He said Lee is the daughter of an African-American military father and a South Korean mother.