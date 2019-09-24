Governor, legislative leaders reach budget compromise

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and legislative leaders have reached a compromise on the state budget, in time for the full Legislature to vote on it Wednesday.

The state's been operating under a temporary spending plan since Sununu, a Republican, vetoed the budget in June. That plan was set to expire next week.

The main sticking point was business tax cuts that Democrats wanted to roll back. Under the compromise, the tax rates will fall, rise or stay the same depending on how much revenue they bring in. The compromise also provides about the same amount of help to schools that Democrats sought, but a greater share of it would be one-time money.

Senate President Donna Soucy, a Democrat, said the budget maintains vital priorities, particularly increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for providers.