Steve Cannon/AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state's top election official, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Thursday.

In a resignation letter, Lee, a Republican, said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019. Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she is considering a run for Congress.