Governor: All counties may open at 100% capacity by June

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he hopes each of the state's 17 counties will be able to reopen at 100% capacity by June 1.

A roadmap unveiled in February set May 1 as a target date by when Sisolak and state health officials planned to cede some decision-making power over Nevada's coronavirus guidelines to local officials. It directed counties to prepare to set capacity and social distancing guidelines, but kept Nevada's statewide mask mandate in effect and reserved the right to tighten restrictions if COVID-19 variants proliferated or if vaccination rates remained low despite availability.

Sisolak said counties would still retain control over decisions, and his intention was not to influence or take ownership over reopening decisions.

“This is the first piece of good news that I’m able to deliver in a long time,” the first-term Democrat said at a news conference.

From Las Vegas to the state's rural north, local officials have for weeks deliberated over plans to reopen businesses and lift capacity caps on private gatherings upon regaining control. In Washoe County, home to Reno, county officials are weighing plans to lift social distancing requirements as soon as 50% of the population is vaccinated. In rural Nye County, commissioners are considering making face-coverings optional altogether — a choice that Sisolak says he has not given them the authority to make.

“Some counties may make the decision to move to 100% capacity as early as May 1 when they gain the authority and others may not. Each county in Nevada is unique and has different factors to consider,” he said, referencing rural-urban divides, community spread and vaccination rates.

The governor said he would adjust the plan to maintain control over social distancing guidelines and cede them to county officials along with capacity limits on May 1, as well. He called the June 1 target a “common-sense bargain” with the people of Nevada that acknowledges the work most have done to adhere to prevention guidelines despite inconvenience and their effect on the economy.

“It’s what we do now that will allow us to return to more normal Nevada on June 1 and focus on a strong economic recovery -- remaining vigilant, wearing a mask, and most importantly, getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

As variants, breakthrough cases and uncertainty surrounding the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine pose new questions to politicians and health officials, U.S. states are taking varying approaches in adjusting their reopening plans. Sisolak said the state's decision Tuesday to “pause” administering the Johnson & Johnson didn't affect his reopening plans.

In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis lifted mask mandates in roughly half of the state's counties on April 2 to account for different severities in rural and urban parts of the state. In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey lifted capacity restrictions and some mask mandates throughout the state in late March. And in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom — facing a recall campaign — announced plans last week to lift some capacity restrictions by June 15, depending on regional progress to contain the virus and vaccinate people.

But in Canada, officials in some provinces are retightening restrictions because of a variant-driven surge in new virus cases, following similar decisions throughout much of Europe last month.

Sisolak's decision comes in the middle of two days worth of scheduled discussions over local reopening plans, during which county officials are presenting their plans to a state task force that includes agency leaders and members of Sisolak's COVID-19 response team.

Following his announcement, the Washoe County Commission moved to cancel a Wednesday meeting scheduled to discuss future restrictions. Commission Chairman Bob Lucey — a vocal opponent of the governor's mask mandates — commended the governor for accelerating the state's reopening timeline.

“I applaud the governor for reopening the state on June 1 and getting our economy moving again,” Lucey said.

