Governor, AG sue Defense Department over vaccine requirement Dec. 2, 2021 Updated: Dec. 2, 2021 10:40 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon on Nov. 17, 2021, in Washington. Oklahoma's Republican governor and the state attorney general are suing in federal court to exempt the state's National Guard from a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Gov. Kevin Stitt argued in a statement Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that the Biden administration's Defense Department overstepped its constitutional authority by subjecting the National Guard to the mandate it imposed on the active-duty military. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE- Oklahoman Gov. Kevin Stitt looks back at the needle after looking away while being administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a news conference about opening vaccine eligibility on March 29, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma's Republican governor and the state attorney general are suing in federal court to exempt the state's National Guard from a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Stitt argued in a statement Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, that the Biden administration's Defense Department overstepped its constitutional authority by subjecting the National Guard to the mandate it imposed on the active-duty military. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican governor and the state attorney general filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday, challenging the Defense Department's COVID-19 vaccination mandate on the Oklahoma National Guard.
In a statement, Gov. Kevin Stitt argued that the Biden administration's defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, overstepped his constitutional authority by subjecting the National Guard to the mandate, which applies to active-duty military members.