Gov. Sisolak expected to update Nevada on virus, vaccines

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution plans on Sunday at 4 p.m. amid an unrelenting surge that has spared no part of the state.
When the governor decided to tighten restrictions on businesses and gatherings to curb the spread of the virus on Nov. 22, he said the measures were meant to be a “statewide pause” and promised to reevaluate them in three weeks. Over the lifespan of the new restrictions, officials have not indicated whether they think the capacity limits are containing the virus to a sufficient extent.