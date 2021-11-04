Gov McMaster calls federal vaccine mandate illegal overreach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he plans to issue an executive order keeping his cabinet agencies from enforcing a federal mandate requiring companies with more than 100 employees to either have their workers vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Under the new order, all state agencies will be required to report to the governor if the federal government asks whether their employees are vaccinated, the Republican governor said at a Thursday news conference.