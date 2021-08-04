Gov. Baker: All long-term care workers must be vaccinated

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that his administration will begin mandating that staff working in long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help protect some of the state's most vulnerable residents against the disease.

There are currently 378 skilled nursing facilities — as well as two soldiers’ homes — operating in Massachusetts. As of Aug. 2, 155 of the facilities reported having fewer than 75% of their staff fully vaccinated, according to the administration.