Good news for 2 Wilton arts nonprofits

The Wilton Singers have received a Connecticut CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Singers

Congressman Jim Himes announced on Monday that two Wilton arts organizations — Music on the Hill and Wilton Singers — were among 33 nonprofits in the 4th congressional district to receive a Connecticut CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant.

“These grants will be used to preserve jobs and maintain Southwest Connecticut’s vibrant creative sector,” Himes said. “The presence of artists and entrepreneurs in our communities boosts our economy by attracting tourism and encouraging economic investment. It is vital that we continue cultivating and encouraging art in Connecticut and across the country.”

Himes co-sponsored the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27. This wide-ranging economic rescue package provided rapid and meaningful relief for individuals and businesses through a series of programs, including the CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant

Through this program, the Connecticut Office of Arts distributed $350,000 to 122 nonprofit arts organizations statewide. The one-time grants ranged from $1,500 to $3,000 per organization.