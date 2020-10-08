Golf pro apparently struck, killed by falling tree

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A golf pro at a Massachusetts country club died apparently when a tree fell on his golf cart as violent thunderstorms with high winds moved through the region, police said.

Thomas Sullivan, the pro at Wyantenuck Country Club, was found on the ground next to the cart at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by Great Barrington police. The cart was covered with trees and branches.

Responding officers tried first aid but Sullivan could not be revived, police said.

Police responded to the country club after getting a call from a neighbor reporting a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a dirt access road alongside the course, police said.

Sullivan, 71, of Sheffield, had spent two decades at Wyantenuck, according to The Berkshire Eagle.

He was inducted into the Northeast New York PGA Hall of Fame in 2018.

A woman who answered the phone at the club said they expected to release a statement later Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Wednesday evening storms knocked out power to a peak of about 240,000 electric customers in the state, according to the state Emergency Management Agency.