Wilton Gold Star parents may get tax relief

The Wilton Board of Selectmen has approved a proposed ordinance that would provide a tax relief exemption for parents of a child (Gold Star parents), or the surviving spouse of a person killed in action while performing active military duty with the armed forces.

A public hearing to discuss the proposed ordinance will take place on Monday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. at town hall.

By state statute, the exemption would be in the amount of $20,000 to be applied to the assessed value of any property owned by eligible parents or spouses.

It will be effective on or after the Oct. 1, 2019 property assessment.

To receive the exemption, there are qualifying income levels.

For single taxpayers, the state has an annual income limit of $36,000 for single taxpayers, and $43,900 for married taxpayers.

However, municipalities have the authority to increase the income level by $25,000, which the Wilton board has agreed to do. Therefore, the qualifying income limit would be $61,000 for single taxpayers and $68,900 for married taxpayers.

“We are pleased to be able to offer tax relief as a means of appreciation and recognition of the ultimate sacrifice of our service members and their families,” said First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice. “The state enabling statute is fairly restrictive and we wish we had been empowered with greater control over the terms of the relief,” she said.

Vanderslice said she is aware of only one household in Wilton at this time that would qualify for the exemption, but there may be more, she said.

