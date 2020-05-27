Gofer Ice Cream expands to New Canaan

Gofer Ice Cream shops celebrated its 17th year in business with the opening this weekend of its third franchised location at 103 Main St. in New Canaan.

The shop now has six company and franchisee-owned shops in southern Fairfield County: Greenwich, Cos Cob, Stamford, Wilton, Darien and New Canaan.

“I’m proud of the team and my family for helping get us this far,” founder Jay Ragusa said. “They say success is never a straight line and we can prove that. Despite recent setbacks including a fire at our original location in October 2019, and the recent pandemic, we have been very fortunate to have built a business and brand that customers, crew members and franchisees seem to love.”

The company formed Gofer Franchise Systems last year to relaunch the franchise opportunity with plans of expanding in the region. Sales at the New Canaan shop were “record-breaking” for a Gofer Ice Cream launch, Ragusa said.