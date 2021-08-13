Gino Strada, Italian surgeon for victims of war, dies at 73 FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 3:06 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, Italian aid group 'Emergency' founder Gino Strada poses during the unveiling of the new Emergency headquarter in Milan, Italy. 73-year old Gino Strada, the Italian surgeon who co-founded the humanitarian organization Emergency with his wife, to provide medical care for civilian victims of war and poverty, died on Thursday Aug. 13, 2021, according to a family statement. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov.15, 2001, from left: Keite Rowlands, medical coordinator of the Kabul's Emergency Surgical Center for war victims, Gino Strada, founder of the Kabul's Emergency Surgical Center for war victims and Younis Qanoni, Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, during a visit to Kabul's Emergency Surgical Center for war victims. Kabul's Emergency hospital is the only fully equipped surgical hospital in the Afghan capital. 73-year old Gino Strada, the Italian surgeon who co-founded the humanitarian organization Emergency with his wife, to provide medical care for civilian victims of war and poverty, died on Thursday Aug. 13, 2021, according to a family statement. Marco Di Lauro/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE -- In this Sept. 4, 2019 file photo, Emergency founder Gino Strada poses for portraits for the film 'Beyond The Beach' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Italian media have reported Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that Strada, a human rights activist, war surgeon and founder of Emergency non-governmental medical aid organization, has died at 73. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this April 11, 2010 file photo Emergency chief Gino Strada meets the media during a news conference in Milan, Italy. Italian media have reported Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that Strada, a human rights activist, war surgeon and founder of Emergency non-governmental medical aid organization, has died at 73. Giuseppe Aresu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, Italian president of aid group Emergency, Gino Strada attends a meeting with Oscar Farinetti founder of ' Eataly' the Italian food chain, in Milan, Italy. 73-year old Gino Strada, the Italian surgeon who co-founded the humanitarian organization Emergency with his wife, to provide medical care for civilian victims of war and poverty, died on Thursday Aug. 13, 2021, according to a family statement. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ROME (AP) — Gino Strada, an Italian surgeon who co-founded the humanitarian group Emergency to provide medical care for civilian victims of war and poverty in many countries, and was a fierce critic of the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, has died. He was 73.
His daughter, Cecilia Strada, tweeted: “Friends, my dad #GinoStrada is no more.’’ Emergency announced Friday that “Our beloved Gino died this morning. He was founder, surgeon, executive director, the soul of Emergency.”
Written By
FRANCES D'EMILIO