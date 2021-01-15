Gov. Baker: Feds need to do a better job on vaccine pipeline Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 5:18 p.m.
Foxboro Police Officer Brendan Fayles checks in at the Putnam Clubhouse at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. to receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The first large scale vaccination site for the coronavirus in Massachusetts is being held at Gillette Stadium. A soft launch was held Friday before officially opening Monday, Jan. 18 for first responders and health care workers to receive the Moderna vaccine.
BOSTON (AP) — The federal government needs to do a better job letting states know how much vaccine they can expect to receive so they can best plan how to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations before expanding to the general public, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.
Currently Massachusetts receives about a week’s notice and that’s been adding to the frustration around how best to plan the state’s vaccination effort, Baker said.