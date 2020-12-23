Gianforte picks federal agency director as agriculture boss

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Governor-elect Greg Gianforte on Wednesday said he has picked a former state lawmaker who now directs the federal Farm Service Agency in Montana to serve as the next director of the state Department of Agriculture.

Mike Foster, a Townsend native, is the first agency head to be named by the incoming Republican governor. In 2018, Foster was appointed by the administration of President Donald Trump as state executive director of the Montana USDA Farm Service Agency. The agency assists Montana farmers and ranchers with farm loans, disaster relief and conservation work.