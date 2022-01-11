Germany faces 'gigantic' task meeting energy, climate goals Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 7:24 a.m.
1 of14 A wind turbine at sunset in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 An activist helps another activist to put on a mask of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prior to a protest against the climate policy near the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. An alliance of environmental organizations is protesting against the EU Commission's plans to label gas and nuclear energy as environmentally friendly. In the background the German parliament building, the Reichstag Building. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 An another with a mask of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a banner reading: 'Sustainable' during a protest against the climate policy in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. An alliance of environmental organizations is protesting against the EU Commission's plans to label gas and nuclear energy as environmentally friendly. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a cardboard with a graphic to expand wind energy and photovoltaic during a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck talks to the host Tim Szent-Ivanyi after he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a report named: 'Opening balance climate policy' after he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck poses for media as he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, right, sits next to host Tim Szent-Ivanyi, as he attends a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows a report named: 'Opening balance climate policy' after he arrives for a news conference about the German government climate policy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Kay Nietfeld/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's new climate minister said Tuesday that the country faces a “gigantic” task if it wants to achieve its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring sufficient energy for its energy-hungry industry.
Robert Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Greens, told reporters in Berlin that Germany is on track to halve its emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels — far off the government's target of 65%.