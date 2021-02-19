Germany commemorates victims of racist shooting, 1 year on Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 5:43 a.m.
1 of14 The names of the nine victims of the Hanau shooting are painted on a building in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 The building with the kiosk where five people were killed is seen before sunrise in the Kesselstadt district in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Pictures of the victims of the Hanau shooting are fixed in front of a Shisha bar at Heumarkt in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 The pictures of the nine victims of the Hanau shooting are fixed at the door of a building in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 A graffiti under a bridge shows the nine victims of the Hanau shooting, in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. Letters read "racism kills". Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 A graffiti under a bridge shows the nine victims of the Hanau shooting, in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A sign "Stop Corona" on the market place appeals to the citizens and reminds them of the mask duty in this area in Hanau, Germany, Friday, Jan.8, 2021. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP) Frank Rumpenhorst/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 The names of the nine victims of the Hanau shooting are fixed at the door of a building in Hanau, Germany, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. One year ago a far right man shot nine people before he shot himself. Hanau will commemorate the victims on Friday. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 A police cordon observe a demonstration in memory on the first anniversary of the Hanau attack in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday Feb. 18, 2021. The demonstration under the banner "Initiative 19 February", marks the first anniversary of the Feb. 19, 2020 Hanau shootings when ten people were killed in a terror shooting spree by a far-right extremist in Hanau. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP) Andreas Arnold/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
BERLIN (AP) — Top officials, religious leaders and soccer stars are commemorating the victims of a racist attack in the German town of Hanau, one year after the gunman shot dead nine people with immigrant backgrounds before killing his mother and then himself.
The rampage in Hanau, near Frankfurt, caused widespread shock in Germany and beyond. Anti-racism campaigners called for a crackdown on hate speech of the kind espoused by the attacker, Tobias Rathjen, who left behind a paranoid rant filled with conspiracy tropes and vitriol against migrants.