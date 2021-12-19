Germany acknowledges mistakes 5 years after Berlin attack Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 3:42 p.m.
VIENNA (AP) — Five years after a terror attack killed 12 people at a Berlin Christmas market, Germany's president acknowledged Sunday that the government had not lived up to its duty to protect its citizens that day.
“We have to admit that the state has not been able to keep its promises of protection, security and freedom,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, adding that the years since the attack have shown that mistakes were made by German officials.