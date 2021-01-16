Pragmatic governor Laschet elected to lead Merkel's party GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 6:43 a.m.
Governor of North Rhine-Westphalia and candidate for the party chairmanship, Armin Laschet, speaks at the CDU's digital national party conference.
Candidate as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz, left, and North Rhine-Westphalia's Governor and candidate as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet, right, stand behind the stage while the third candidate holds his speech on the second day of the party's 33rd congress held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin on January 16, 2021.
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo, the three candidates for the chairmanship of the Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, Friedrich Merz, left, Norbert Roettgen, center, and Armin Laschet, right, take part in a discussion at the party's headquarters in Berlin.
The three candidates for the chairmanship of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party from left, Norbert Roettgen, Armin Laschet and Friedrich Merz take part in a discussion at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
The three candidates for the chairmanship of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party from left, Norbert Roettgen, Armin Laschet and Friedrich Merz pose for a photo before a discussion at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
File - In this Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a news conference following talks of the government with the federal state governors, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.
Candidate as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz, left, and North Rhine-Westphalia's Governor and candidate as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet, right, talk behind the stage while the third candidate holds his speech on the second day of the party's 33rd congress held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin on January 16, 2021.
The defeated Friedrich Merz, right, congratulates Armin Laschet on his election as party leader at the CDU's digital national party conference.
North Rhine-Westphalia's Governor and candidate as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet shows a luck coin offered to him by his father as he delivers his speech on the second day of the party's 33rd congress held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin on January 16, 2021.
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right party on Saturday chose Armin Laschet, the pragmatic governor of Germany’s most populous state, as its new leader — sending a signal of continuity months before an election in which voters will decide who becomes the new chancellor.
Laschet defeated Friedrich Merz, a conservative and one-time Merkel rival, at an online convention of the Christian Democratic Union. Laschet won 521 votes to Merz’s 466. A third candidate, prominent lawmaker Norbert Roettgen, was eliminated in a first round of voting.