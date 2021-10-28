German security officials warn of far-right border patrols Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 12:05 p.m.
1 of11 A federal police officer guards an arrested migrant at a police station on the German border town with Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Federal police officers guard an arrested migrant at a police station on the German border town with Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border . Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A officer of German Federal Police stops a van to search for immigrants at the border crossing from Poland into Germany in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Officers of German Federal Police check the documents from people crossing from Poland into Germany at the border crossing in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Officers of German Federal Police check the documents from people crossing from Poland into Germany at the border crossing in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A border pole in German national colours mark the German border with Poland at the river Oder near the city Lebus, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A border pole in German national colours mark the German border with Poland at the river Oder near the city Lebus, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. The German government is working on various measures to curb migration on the country's eastern border. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BERLIN (AP) — German security officials are warning far-right groups not to carry out vigilante patrols along the country's eastern border with Poland, amid a rise in the number of migrants crossing the frontier illegally in recent weeks.
Extremist groups including the far-right “Third Way” and “Free Saxons” party have been using social media to recruit people for their patrols.