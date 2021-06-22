German finance minister, auditors faulted in Wirecard probe June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 9:04 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers presenting a report Tuesday into the collapse of the payment processing company Wirecard accused the country's finance minister and auditors Ernst & Young of numerous oversight failings.
Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through insolvency proceedings last year after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) supposedly held in trust accounts in the Philippines probably didn’t exist.