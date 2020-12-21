German court to give verdict in Yom Kippur synagogue attack

BERLIN (AP) — A German court is expected to deliver its verdict Monday in the trial of a right-wing extremist who attacked a synagogue on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day, killing two people after he failed to gain entry to the building.

The Oct. 9, 2019, attack is considered one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults in Germany’s post-war history. The 28-year-old defendant, Stephan Balliet, has is alleged to have posted a screed against Jews before trying to shoot his way into the synagogue in the eastern city of Halle while broadcasting the attack live on a popular gaming site.