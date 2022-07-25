German business confidence at 2-year low amid energy worries

BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence has fallen more than expected this month, hitting a two-year low amid worries about higher energy prices and the prospect of a possible natural gas shortage, a closely watched survey showed Monday.
The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index, a leading indicator for Europe's biggest economy, dropped to 88.6 points in July from 92.2 last month. It was the second consecutive fall and took the index to its lowest level since June 2020. Economists had predicted a drop to 90.1.