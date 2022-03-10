Kemp qualifies for reelection, says he's focused on Abrams

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp turned his reelection qualifying on Thursday into a political rally, with cheers of “Four more years!” ringing in the state Capitol's marble halls as the Republican tries to brush off GOP challenger David Perdue and look toward a rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.
“I’ve been focused on Stacey Abrams. We’ve been waiting for this day for three years," Kemp told reporters after he spoke to hundreds of supporters, including a number of prominent state lawmakers. "What we’re going to have to overcome to win the nomination, we’re not taking for granted. But our sights are focused on who the real opponent is going to be.”