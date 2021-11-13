Georgia nonprofit supports cancer patients from near and far

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s about an hour and a half drive from Wrightsville, Georgia, to Augusta Oncology. For over a decade, Marie Moye made that drive from her hometown to the treatment center for chemotherapy and radiation treatments after being diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2008.
That changed in 2020 when a nurse at Augusta Oncology referred her to The Lydia Project. Moye was already familiar with the nonprofit organization after receiving a signature tote bag of support items from them shortly after her initial diagnosis. Although The Lydia Project has been distributing its totes to encourage cancer patients for many years, Moye has learned they do so much more.