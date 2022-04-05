Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia law enforcement agency would have authority to investigate election crimes under the latest voting regulation approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature after former President Donald Trump made repeated, false claims of widespread voter fraud.
Over the objections of Democrats, Republicans in the state House and Senate voted on Monday to give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation authority to probe alleged wrongdoing that could affect the outcome of an election. The agency would have the power to issue subpoenas for election documents.