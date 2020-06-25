Georgia lawmakers ask for pay cut amid virus-hit economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have voted to give themselves a one-year pay cut to show they’re sharing the pain of the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Senate on Thursday agreed with House changes to Senate Bill 416, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

The bill would cut lawmakers’ salary of more than $17,350 by 10% in the budget year beginning July 1, though they’d still get their full daily expense pay. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s pay of nearly $92,000 a year would be cut by 14%, a cut he volunteered for.

Lawmakers say they want to give up part of their pay to show solidarity with state agencies, K-12 schools, universities and others that face budget cuts after state tax revenue fell.

Republican Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga, who sponsored the bill, said passing it meant legislators were “doing the right thing to make sure we’re part of the cuts that we have here in Georgia.”

The state Senate voted 43-10 in favor of the legislation Thursday, after it passed the state House 106-51 on Wednesday.