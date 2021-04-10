Georgia governor: Loss of All-Star game will hurt minorities

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Republican governor on Saturday stepped up his attack on Major League Baseball's decision to pull this summer's All-Star Game from the state in response to a sweeping new voting law, saying the move politicized the sport and would hurt minority-owned businesses.
“It’s minority-owned businesses that have been hit harder than most because of an invisible virus by no fault of their own," Gov. Brian Kemp said. “And these are the same minority businesses that are now being impacted by another decision that is by no fault of their own.”