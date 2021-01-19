Georgia certifies Democrats Warnock and Ossoff's Senate wins

3
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's secretary of state has certified the results of the two U.S. Senate runoff elections, paving the way for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to be sworn in and for Democrats to take control of the chamber.
They'll take office just as the Senate considers whether to convict President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial for inciting the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol and as President-elect Joe Biden seeks to jump-start his agenda after inauguration. The two are set to be sworn into office Wednesday after Biden's inauguration, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss planning.