Georgia attorney general won't reassign cases against police KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 3:09 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's attorney general on Tuesday denied a request from a newly elected district attorney to reassign the prosecution of two high-profile cases in which Atlanta police officers were accused of using excessive force, including the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.
In a letter to Attorney General Chris Carr last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis raised concerns that actions by her predecessor, Paul Howard, called into question the appropriateness of having her office continuing to handle the cases.