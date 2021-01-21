Gasoline spill in North Carolina worse than first reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A crack in the wall of a gasoline pipeline caused more than a million gallons to spill in a North Carolina nature preserve, more than four times the size a company initially reported, a report filed to the state said.
In September, Michael Regan, then-secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, said 273,000 gallons (1.033 million liters) of gasoline spilled in Mecklenburg County’s Oehler Nature Preserve near Huntersville, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday. In August, the county had reported 63,000 gallons (238,455 liters) were spilled. Huntersville is approximately 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Charlotte.