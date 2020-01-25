Gas prices keep dropping amid more supply, low crude prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are seeing prices at the pump continue to fall amid an increase in gasoline supplies and a drop in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.60, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.35 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.53, down three cents from last week. A year ago, motorists were paying $2.27 a gallon.

Analysts say gas prices tend to drop in January as demand decreases with fewer people driving in colder weather. They say with the additional factors of lower crude prices and increased gasoline supplies, drivers are likely to see lower prices at the pump.