Gas prices in Rhode Island down a penny

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island drivers are paying slightly less at the pump this week.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.48 per gallon, a penny lower than last week and 12 cents lower than the national average.

A year ago, the average price in Rhode Island was 33 cents higher at $2.81 per gallon.

AAA says nationally, regular gasoline is a nickel cheaper than last month, and 21 cents cheaper than a year ago.

AAA also found a 35-cent range in priced for regular, from a low of $2.35 per gallon to a high of $2.70.