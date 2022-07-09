Gas lines and scuffles: Sri Lanka faces humanitarian crisis BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press July 9, 2022 Updated: July 9, 2022 12:12 p.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Chamila Nilanthi is tired of all the waiting. The 47-year-old mother of two spent three days lining up to get kerosene in the Sri Lankan town of Gampaha, northeast of the capital, Colombo. Two weeks earlier she spent three days in a queue for cooking gas — but came home with none.
“I am totally fed up, exhausted,’’ she said. “I don’t know how long we have to do this.’’
Written By
BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and PAUL WISEMAN